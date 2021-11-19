From Ranveer Singh to Nargis Fakhri, celebs who spoke about casting couch

Bollywood is a land of opportunities. But there is a dark side to it as well. Casting couch, which is still prevalent, is something many popular celebs have experienced and have talked about. Here are some of them.

Nargis Fakhri - The 'Rockstar' actress has confessed in an interview that she lost projects in Bollywood because she didn't 'pose naked' or 'sleep with a director'.

Ranveer Singh - One of the leading actors these days, Ranveer too has faced the casting couch. Starting out, he was asked to compromise but he chose to decline it "politely".

Radhika Apte - Radhika, in several instances, was asked to sleep with the producer of films. So she decided to walk away from them.

Ayushmann Khurrana - Talking about his struggling days, Ayushmann had once said: "I was a TV anchor, so a casting director directly told me that I would have to do it. I told him that if I was not straight, I might have given it a thought, but I can't do it. So, yeah, the casting couch exists, but eventually, it's your talent or potential as an actor or performer which lasts. You don't need to give in to such stuff."