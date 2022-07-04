Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor, Who can play Shaktimann better?

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh has been approached to play Shakthimaan for a movie. The fictional Indian character, Shakthimaan had become sensational in the late 90s and the early 2000s. There is no confirmation about the reports being true but if they were, do you think Ranveer Singh could ace the role of Shakthimaan. I think there could be a tough competition between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. No doubt, both the actors are good at what they do but when it comes to fictional characters I think Ranbir Kapoor can do a better job. Earlier this year the film's teaser was released and the announcement read, "One of #India's major superstars will enact the title role."