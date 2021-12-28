Ranveer Singh should forsake his remuneration for 83 as the film suffers from massive box office losses?

83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was launched in India to considerable fanfare and high expectations. The film is a true story about the circumstances that led up to India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It's also a biopic and a biography of Kapil Dev, the Indian cricketer who led his country to victory. Kapil Dev is played by Ranveer Singh, and Romi Bhatia, his wife, is played by Deepika Padukone. The film was released in theatres around the country. 83 made its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia prior to its distribution in India.





Despite the fact that the film, as well as the performances of its star cast, have received great accolades from reviewers and audiences, the film has failed to make the expected effect at the box office. The theatres aren't filling up, and the film isn't making as much money as it should. While the producers expected Ranveer Singh's 83 to do well at the box office, it appears that they set their sights too high. During the filming of the film, the producers left no stone unturned and spared no expense.





Instead of using an Indian stadium, the film was shot at Lord's Stadium in the United Kingdom. Similarly, the directors have been chastised for portraying the Ranveer Singh starrer as a documentary of the 1983 World Cup match rather than a biographical and film about the contest and the events building up to it.





The filmmakers spent significantly more than they planned because they were confident in the film's success, but indications imply that blame games may soon commence. According to reports, a major portion of Ranveer Singh's money is still pending payment, and if the picture fails to meet expectations, he may have to forfeit his fees because the producers may include the chunk to limit their losses.



