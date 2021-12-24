The Ranveer Singh starrer- 83, has been pulled from Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir due to alleged show-sharing difficulties.

After a long dispute between the studio, Reliance Entertainment, and the exhibitors, the much-anticipated sports drama 83 was eventually released in theatres today. During Diwali, Reliance pressured theatres to skip showing Eternals in favour of their own picture, Sooryavanshi. As a result, Eternals was unable to be released in many theatres. The exhibitors bowed down to Reliance at that time, wanting to show Sooryavanshi, the first major picture to be released in theatres after the outbreak.

With 83, Reliance Entertainment attempted to follow the same technique. They sought not only 100% show sharing for two weeks, but also 70% income share from single screens in the first week. Exhibitors, on the other hand, rejected this proposal because it would have meant pulling Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 from theatres where they are already playing. They would not have been able to play Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey, which comes out next Friday if they had accepted Reliance's offer. Reliance had eased its stance yesterday, acknowledging that exhibitors are adamant, and had agreed to let exhibitors share shows with other films. According to reports, they had even lowered revenue-sharing arrangements.

The 83 show at Gaiety has been replaced with Pushpa at 12:30 p.m. "As of now, Gaiety has kept 3:30, 6:30, and 9:30 shows vacant and not given to any picture," a source in the exhibition industry noted. If the problem is repaired, '83 can begin playing at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Maratha Mandir has scheduled Pushpa for 3:30 and 9:30 p.m., and Spider-Man: No Way Home for 6:45 p.m., with bookings available until Thursday. Should the dispute be handled amicably, it'll be interesting to see if '83 is shown in this cinema starting tonight or tomorrow."