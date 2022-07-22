When King Khan joined Alia Bhatt on the chat show Koffee With Karan, an old interview of his surfaced online. SRK joked that Ranveer Singh might be imprisoned for "wearing clothes and for not wearing clothing" when Karan Johar questioned him about the reason if he ever heard that Ranveer Singh had been arrested during the programme.

Ranveer Singh's nude images have generated a lot of debate. There have been a variety of responses, ranging from a FIR being filed against him to protests in Indore to clothing donations.

The actor's co-stars in Bollywood have come out in defence of him. Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vidya Balan are a few celebrities who have publicly shown their support.

In the meantime, Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, has commented on the recent commotion around Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. She said that society is constantly "fed" images of women in their underwear and questioned whether there weren't any other pressing issues in the nation given that Ranveer's magazine photoshoot has dominated all prime-time discussions on TV news channels.