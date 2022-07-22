Ranveer Singh's Next Movie With Adipurush Director?

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut's next project is the much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas in lead. As per recent buzz, Om Raut is also going to work with Ranveer Singh on another film allegedly.





Om Raut and Ranveer Singh have been talking about an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people's minds. The film is yet to get a title, but the conversations are in the advanced stages at the moment. It's a collaboration that will create noise across the country,





He has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Anniyan remake.





ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THIS ONE?