Raqesh Bapat confessed his love to Shamita Shetty in French! Do you think it's just for the show?

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty took their Bigg Boss OTT romance to a new level. Recently Raqesh confessed his feelings for Shamita in the show while he was alone with her. He said I love you to her in French and Shamita was left smitten and speechless. But do you think this is for real? as many can feel it is just for the show. Though he is very sweet and nice to her it seems like they can actually become a real couple outside the house.