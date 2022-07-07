Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff to collaborate on an action movie?

Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The Pushpa actor is reportedly slated to work with Tiger Shroff on her upcoming project.





The next action-packed comedy directed by Shahsank Khaitan will feature Tiger-Rashmika. The stated film will be made by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the source further suggests. The film will be shot both domestically and abroad and is anticipated to begin production in September.





Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together.





Along with shooting abroad, the team will travel to India. Tiger will appear in the movie with a youthful and athletic appearance because the plot involves many adventures for him. Although it is in the action genre, it is unlike anything Tiger has done before





Tiger and Shashank, have already shot the announcement video, which is expected to be out soon. Are you guys excited to see the fresh jodi of Tiger Shroff & Rashmika Mandanna?







