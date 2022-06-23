Is Rashmika Mandanna in a relationship with Vijay Deverakonda?
If reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a relationship. Since the time they have worked in Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade, fans had started shipping them together. Both the actors have denied this time and again but that does not change the fact that they always blush whenever someone mentions one of their names. There was a time when there were many wedding rumors also surrounding the rumored couple but nothing was confirmed or denied. "We're best friends" is what the fans have been hearing. For decades, hiding relationships is common in the film industry.