The Rav-Ran episode of Koffee with Karan, with Chikni CHAMELI steps!

When you expect Ranveer Singh in a deemed show, you will always expect madness, and chaos, that too when in Koffee With Karan.





I did see only snippets of the episode, where both were asked to perform Chikni chameli. That's alright, but if you have observed it keenly, Ranveer and Ranbir tried to be as hot as Katrina and it was hilarious to watch them dancing like that!! XD

It only enhances Ranveer's image as the Duracell battery of India!! You don't need a charger for your mobile. Ranveer Singh will do. Because dance just leaks out of his body like current!!





Also, I couldn't stop laughing when both of them had to kiss Arjun Kapoor! Oh, man! The kind of answers that they gave could only give me stomach pain as I was laughing throughout the show!