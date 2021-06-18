With Ray, is Harshvardhan Kapoor trying to break away from the image that most star kids have gone for?

It's no secret that Harshvardhan Kapoor hasn't really hit it off well in Bollywood. While star kids such as his sister Sonam Kapoor, and others like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday have a large fan following, he doesn't.

When it comes to acting skills, there are definitely actors who have more fame than Harshvardhan even if he's better. While most star kids have started out with safe, commercial choices in movies, Harshvardhan's has been quite unconventional. Instead, he started out with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya alongside Saiyami Kher. He went on to feature in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - a movie that tanked at the box office but is actually an underrated gem.

That said, he's one of the rare star kids venturing into OTT quite quickly with Ray. Mainstream Bollywood actors, and star kids rather, have a sure set space in the industry. They don't easily head off into OTT which is a more niche space. Do you think Harshvardhan is trying to reinvent himself and break away from mainstream Bollywood where star kids usually are, and instead go for a different image altogether?