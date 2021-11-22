RBW apologizes for PURPLE K!SS Goeun's controversial '2022 Season's Greetings' outfit

PURPLE K!SS Goeun was seen spotting a nazi eagle patch below the US Airforce patch on her '2022 Season's Greetings' outfit which created quite a stir. Although the picture has since been taken down, the fans were waiting for Goeun to apologize formally.





However, RBW Entertainment has finally released a statement apologizing for this carelessness, they stated "We deeply apologize for causing trouble regarding PURPLE K!SS Goeun's outfit in their '2022 Season's Greetings'. We apologize for not carefully inspecting all the outfits and accessories before the artist wore the patches during the filming of the season's greetings. On this issue, the responsibility is on us as an agency for not reviewing the outfit in detail, and we're deeply reflecting on not being cautious of sensitive historical events. We'd like to clearly state the responsibility is not on the artist for the situation."





Some netizens made fun of Goeun and reprimanded her for not being sensitive enough, and some merely called it an honest mistake.





What do you think the idols are also responsible for their outfits, and they should also inspect their outfits before wearing them?