Read on and you'll be thankful!

Many of the best products for your face can be found right in your kitchen. Whether you need to boost cellular regeneration, provide deep moisture for dry skin, or get rid of dull, dead skin cells, you can find many of the best skin solutions in nature.

Try some of these DIY at-home masks to experience smooth, radiant skin in the comfort of your own home!





1. Coconut Oil + Honey Face Mask





Use for hydration Honey is a humectant, which is a substance that helps lock in moisture. Many commercial skincare products use synthetic humectants because they’re cheaper than natural humectants like honey, aloe, or hyaluronic acid. Synthetic humectants may seem like they’re doing the job initially, but they often pull moisture from the deeper layers of the skin to help hydrate the skin at the surface. Because they do this without replenishing the moisture in the lower layers of the skin, it eventually leads to damage, dullness, and accelerated aging. Coconut oil is also incredibly moisturizing. You might think that a mask with this much moisture would only be suitable for dry skin, but honey and coconut are great for all skin types. They’re both antimicrobial and antifungal, which can help combat some skin conditions, including acne.





2. Hibiscus Face Mask





Use for exfoliation and rejuvenation Hibiscus is a flowering plant that is often used to make tea. It also offers several beneficial properties when used on the skin. Hibiscus is a natural source of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which help exfoliate the skin, speed up cellular renewal, control acne, and clear out clogged pores. Many commercial skincare products use synthetic AHAs, which can make your skin more vulnerable to damage from the sun. However, the hibiscus is rich in antioxidants that can help reverse damage caused by UV rays and other environmental pollutants. Like coconut oil, hibiscus can irritate some skin types, so do a test on your arm before using it on your face.





3. Turmeric Face Mask Use for:





Controlling oily skin Turmeric is a spice that’s well known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Combining turmeric with aloe or coconut oil may help control oil and calm sensitive skin. We prefer Aloe since it is naturally calming, which can help calm inflamed or irritated skin. You probably already know it can help soothe sunburns. It’s also great for acne-prone skin. Aloe is a natural source of salicylic acid and sulfur, which makes it an ideal oily skin treatment.