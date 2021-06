With the Korea National College Entrance Exam in full swing, the song has been “banned.” It was banned because the song catchy beat of 'Next Level' is distracting for the students!

This has only happened once in the last twelve years. The song "Ring Ding Dong" by Shinee was banned due to its groovy and distracting beats.

But don't worry, it's only been temporarily banned until the college exams, after which it will be 'Unbanned.'