Really amusing ways in which some idols were scouted, including BTS, ITZY, The Boyz!

Entertainment companies in South Korea use a variety of ways and places to scout idols for their K-pop groups. BTS’s Jin was scouted when a talent manager saw him getting down from a bus, V was scouted when he accompanied his friend to the idol audition, Shinee’s Minho thought that the talent manager from SM is a scam artist and he didn’t believe her at all.





Just like these people, ITZY’s Ryujin was scouted when she attended the GOT7 fan meeting. Astro’s Cha Eunwoo was scouted at a public toilet. Seventeen’s Hoshi was made to agree to audition because Pledis offered free ice cream. The best of all was when Gfriend’s Umji was scouted by the CEO of Source music when he saw her having lunch with her friend Hyunjoo, an ex-April member.





The Boyz’s Younghoon was eating bread and kimbap in a convenience store when a casting manager came up to him and gave him the company card but Younghoon thought that he was a scam artist and ran away.