The reason Amitabh Bachchan & Rekha decided not to marry!

In addition to what has already been said, the Bachchan family has always cared about its reputation immensely. Amitabh has been proud of his heritage and he would never leave Jaya (who came from an illustrious, intellectual family and was a well-respected actress with no scandals) for Rekha (she is an illegitimate child of Gemini Ganesan who he did not acknowledge for years.

She had had multiple affairs and also got married. Her husband committed suicide with her dupatta.) Furthermore, it is said that Rekha's presence brought bad luck to every guy she got close with. Be it, Vinod Mehra, or Mukesh Agrawal, they loved Rekha and died shortly after. That was the reason Rekha was not allowed in the hospital when Amitabh was injured. She was considered bad luck. Also after Silsila, where the audience completely rejected the movie, it became clear to Rekha that Amitabh would never leave his wife.

It was reported that Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha home for dinner once and told her candidly that she would never leave her husband whatever may happen.





She further said, "I will never bring it up. If he is man enough, he can tell that to my face." And likewise, Jaya kept her promise till the very end.

There are a lot of factors. But needless to say, Jaya stayed with Amitabh through thick and thin and is stronger than anyone. She runs the family like a boss and is the reason they are so successful.