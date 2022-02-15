The reason Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades haven't tied the matrimonial knot
In an interview, the couple who share a son together revealed that the reason they aren't married yet is because they do not need a piece of paper to validate their relationship. While Arjun told that their hearts have met and their relationship doesn't need any validation of a piece of paper, his girlfriend said that they can live together not being married and still have a wonderful relationship. The important part is to live together.
What do you think?