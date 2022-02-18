The reason behind 'Hospital Playlist' cast's reunion revealed - It's not what you think

Recently, 'Hospital Playlist' actors Jeon Mi-do, Kim Dae-myung and Jung Kyung-ho had shared pictures of the whole cast's reunion wearing their blue robes. The pictures were clicked in the hallway of Yulje hospital which is the set of 'Hospital Playlist'. The pictures went viral and many speculated that they are coming back to shoot the third season of the highly popular medical drama. Well, the reason behind this reunion is not what we had expected.





It was later announced officially that "Hospital Playlist" joint director's cut blu-ray is currently in production which will include the special commentary by the actors for seasons 1 and 2. However, the fans were not really content with the news and since then, they have been constantly demanding for Season 3. The possibility of another season has not been addressed by the director yet. But at least we will get to witness another interaction among Mido and Falasol members. Are you excited about this director's cut?