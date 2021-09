2NE1's Dara has joined Abyss Entertainment which is home to Sunmi and BamBam. Last month, CL joined Kang Daniel's Konnect Entertainment and is already doing her promotional activities for her ALbum 'ALPHA'.

Dara has reportedly joined this agency because it is home to her old manager who discovered her before her Yg days in the Philippines. I am so excited for her upcoming projects.