For this reason Dharmendra decided to not attend Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Lata ji's death has definately left us all in shock. The singer was 92 years old when she passed away. Many people from the film industry had visited her home and attended her last rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Many people were curious because Dharmendra was not seen anywhere. Speaking to a leading media house, the actor revealed that he had got ready thrice but couldn't get the courage to attend the last rites. For the people who are not aware, Dharmendra and Lata ji were very close to each other. The actor and singer used to share a really good bond.

Dharmendra said, "I was very uncomfortable and uneasy. I got ready not once but three times to go for Didi's last rites yesterday. But every time, I pulled myself back. I didn't want to see her leaving us. I was feeling very uncomfortable and uneasy after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise yesterday"