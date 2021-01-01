The reason why Jungkook Resigned as the director of this Fashion brand!

BTS's Jungkook, the golden maknae of the hit KPOP group just resigned from this fashion clothing company as the director. Fans might not know but Jungkook was serving as the Internal director of the company Six6uys, founded and ran by his brother Jeon Junghyun. According to Biz Hankook, the company was founded in May 2021 and it aims to manufacture clothing and accessories.

In early September, Six6uys launched a brand 'Graffiti On Mind' which was aimed at creating a unique rebellious look that will also show quality art. The brand carries has its own logo featuring a young and fresh design with diagonal lines. The company clothes were priced at $101 for a shirt, $194 to $258 for sweaters etc. Jungkook was serving as the internal director for his brother's company.

So why did he resign? Knetz are calling him out for 'False Advertising' which means wearing a clothing brand in the pictures that they upload to SNS posts without explicitly stating that they are endorsing the brand. Jungkook was seen wearing his brother's brand clothes many times in his Vlives and Twitter posts. But is it really false advertising? He was merely wearing cloth from his brother's company and he might have not even had any hand in the company's working and only serve as a director because his older sibling asked him. Don't we all have that sibling bond? Jungkook might not even consider it as advertising and just wearing clothes he felt comfortable in.