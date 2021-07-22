Recommendation: 5 must-watch Joaquin Phoenix movies on OTT platforms

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Hollywood. He has done great movies over the years, but due to the limitation of the OTT platforms, I am mentioning 5 of my favourites which I have seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.





Her on Netflix

A very unique and out-of-the-box movie is Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Theodore Twombly. He plays an introverted writer's character who falls in love with an AI assistant. This film shows love, loneliness, the reality of the true world, pain, and many more. Watch it to know it.





Joker on Netflix

He got nominated in the Academy Awards three to four times but never got the award. But, after doing Joker, the standalone movie of the DC character, he received respect and the acknowledgement of his skills. Joaquin's one of the richest movies.





Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot on Amazon Prime

This is a very beautiful movie about John Callahan, who survives a major accident and then changes his life completely by becoming a cartoonist. Joaquin plays Callahan's character. Watch this.





Gladiator on Amazon Prime

Gladiator is a Roman historic period drama based on action and adventure. It stars Joaquin, along with Russell Crowe, Connie Neilson, and others in the lead characters.





To Die For on Hulu

It is a thriller movie starring Joaquin and Nicole Kidman. If you are not watching it for Joaquin, watch it for Nicole. Both of them have stolen the spotlight in this film. Lust, seduction, crime, thrill, you name it, and you will get it.