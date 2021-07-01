Recommending 3 weird but intriguing movies on Netflix

When we sit to watch any movie, we tend back to our usual routine of watching the same old movies or series. But, I think you should open your mind to try and watch anything on the OTT platforms and then decide it's attracting you or not. Here are 3 movies that I watched and liked because the story plot was weirdly intriguing.





Room

'Room' is a wonderful crime thriller-based movie that talks about sexual abuse, motherhood, and many more. Here, a woman was kidnapped and was put in a room for years. She was physically assaulted. She gives birth to a baby boy in that same room. There they stayed for 5 years. When the boy is 5 years old, his mother starts planning to escape. How she did it is about the whole movie. I watched it after a friend recommended me but it's worth it. It stars Brie Larson.





I'm Thinking of Ending Things

This movie will keep you engaged the whole time but also will give an eerie feeling. It's a thriller movie where a woman thinks something is wrong with her boyfriend after she reaches his secluded farmland where his mother and father stays.





The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the Window is also of the same genre, thriller. Here an agoraphobic psychiatrist Dr. Anna witnesses something crazy in her neighbourhood, and while keeping a tab on it, chaos happened. Watch this movie of Amy Adams.





What are your thoughts about it? Will you watch it?