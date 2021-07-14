Recommending 5 Bengali movies/web series to watch over this weekend on Hoichoi, Adda Times

Today, I will be recommending 5 Bengali movies/web series for you to watch. These movies and web shows have interesting storylines with English subtitles, great star cast, so don't worry and enjoy them.

Byomkesh Bakshi

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay created Byomkesh Bakshi. We have seen many adaptations based on his novels. Hoichoi started its original web show, 'Byomkesh' starring Anirban Bhattacharjee in an as Byomkesh. You can either watch it on Hoichoi or Amazon Prime Video.

Feluda Pherot

Satyajit Ray invented a character named Feluda decades ago. He himself directed many films based on his novels, and after that, others have tried to come up with different versions of Feluda. Adda Times has released a web show, 'Feluda Pherot'- starring Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Bhooter Bhabisyot (Future of the Ghosts)

A horror comedy, Bhooter Bhabisyot, was directed by Anik Dutta based on political grounds. It will make you laugh hysterically but will also give you chills. The film had a great star cast, including Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Mir, and others. A Hindi version of this film was released later, which didn't do well at the box office. You can watch it on Hoichoi or Amazon Prime.

Gumnaami

Srijit Mukherjee's directorial flick Gumnaami revolves around the story of the mysterious death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The film starred Prosenjit Chatterjee as Netaji, Anirban Bhattacharjee, and other actors in different roles. It tries to explain the mystery with various theories. Watch it on Hoichoi or Amazon Prime.

Dosar

Rhituparno Ghosh's directorial drama, Dosar- is about a love triangle, relationship complications, and many more. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Prasenjit Chatterjee, along with others. It's an award-winning film, watch it, and you won't regret it. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.