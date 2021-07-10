Red Palm Oil Is A Game Changer For Skin And Hair

Red palm oil has been used in beauty products and personal care for over 5000 years. It contains vitamins, a high amount of saturated fats, and antioxidants. Also, this oil is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E. This oil is made from the flesh of the fruit of the oil palm which is found in Southeast Asia, Africa, and some parts of South America. Palm oil is rich in nutrients and has a unique composition that makes it perfect for skin and hair care products.

Few Benefits of Palm Oil:

A Re - Growth and Thickening Agent

The best thing you can do for your skin, and hair is to adopt a nutritious food plan. Your hair requires fat-soluble vitamins A and E to nourish the hair roots and scalp. The oil is not only very high in vitamin E, but also beta carotene. So when it is consumed is transformed by the body into Vitamin E.

Moisturise with Red Palm Oil

Red palm oil has many benefits for the skin. This oil deeply moisturizes the skin, makes it soft and supple. It also contains re-fattening agents which help in restoring the skin's natural oils and acts as a relief to irritated cuticles and itchy skin.

Anti–Ageing Benefits

The red palm oil not only protects the skin but also works on anti-ageing by eliminating the wrinkles on the face. It also increases the blood circulation in our body which helps in regenerating active cells and in the formation of new, healthy layers of the skin. This oil also helps in evening out the skin for a clean and polished complexion.