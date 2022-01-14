"The Red Sleeve" cast will be reuniting again!

2PM Lee Jun-ho and Lee Se-young starrer "The Red Sleeve" may have ended but we are still not over this well-crafted drama. During the drama, the cast took a special place in our hearts, and we all would them to reunite again as soon as possible. Well, our wishes have been heard as MBC has announced that the cast of "The Red Sleeve" will be reuniting for a Lunar New Year special.





They recently announced through an official statement, "The cast members of the drama ‘The Red Sleeve’ will be coming back together once again for a Lunar New Year special talk show. In addition to the male and female leads Lee Junho and Lee Se Young, the rest of the main cast, including the eldest cast member Lee Deok Hwa, will be gathering in one place again to talk about a wide variety of things.”





The filming will take place on January 20 and will be broadcast during the Lunar New Year holiday, however, the exact time and date have not yet been revealed. Are you excited to watch the whole cast under one roof once again?