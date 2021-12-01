The Red Sleeve Cuff or Secret Royal Inspector & Joy: Which Saeguk drama is winning the battle?

Saeguk dramas have always been high in demand domestically. Two of the most buzzworthy Saeguk dramas are 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' and 'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy' starring our beloved K-pop boy group 2 PM's members Lee Jun-ho and Ok Taecyeon.





Both the dramas are getting international attention, whereas 'Inspector Joy' is light-hearted and comical, 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' is more intense. Both the dramas are almost halfway through and are being appreciated. Personally, I am more intrigued by Lee Jun-ho starrer because of the realistic portrayal of court life, and how humanly the crown prince has been depicted.





This is one of the best dramas of Lee Jun-ho, his range as an actor is being capitalized as well as being challenged, not to forget the chemistry of the leads is simply off the charts. The typical eye contact and meet-cute are not what this drama is thriving on, its beauty lies in its minimalistic approach and cathartic experience.





On the other hand, 'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy' is bolder and often dramatic, its dry humour is what makes it stand out. Ok Taecyeon just feels a perfect fit for such a role as he is known for his zestful presence. One of the best things about this drama is that it always ends with some kind of hidden learning.





I feel both the dramas hold some value and needs to be watched for their pole apart portrayal of relatable characters. Which of these dramas are you watching these days? Share your thoughts!