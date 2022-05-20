Red Velvet's Joy and actor Chu Young-Woo to lead in an upcoming drama

Red Velvet's Joy and Chu Young-Woo are confirmed as leads for the new drama "Unexpected Country Diary".





This drama is based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha Min. It is a romance about a man from Seoul meeting a policewoman while living in the countryside. In the fresh backdrop of nature, the drama will portray the joy and sorrows of people living in Heedong Village.





The drama will have 12 episodes, each 30 mins long and will be released in the second half of this year. Are you looking forward to it?