Red Velvet's Yeri and NCT's Mark had the cutest interaction on Instagram!

Red Velvet's Yeri and NCT's Mark gave major siblings energy through their recent interaction on Instagram stories. Yeri and Mark are both 1999 liners and often tease each other about height since they were trainees. Hence, they did it again!

Yeri once said in a show, "Mark's height was up to my hip when he first came to SM." Mark replied, "If I came to your hip then that's almost the height of a dog…"

The two bickered again on this topic when Yeri showed support by putting a screenshot of Mark's new song 'Child' on her story. She added "Mark this is cool you're all grown up…" Mark reposted the story and wrote, "I was always taller than you."

Fans found their playful banter so cute and funny which reminded about their childhood friendship. Maybe Mark was shorter than her, but now definitely he's taller! What do you think of their friendship? Did you listen to Mark's new song 'Child'?