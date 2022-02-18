Red Velvet's Yeri gets appreciation for raising opinion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Yeri of Red Velvet caught attention for being vocal about the dreadful events around the world, particularly about Ukraine and Russia crisis.





On February 27, Yeri posted an image on her Instagram story, that had a camera with words "No War Please" written on the front. The camera was signed by a famous Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev after winning his semi-final match during the recent Dubai Tennis Championships.





Although it was a small gesture, fans were happy that as a public figure in K-Pop, she is being vocal about this issue. This subtle gesture is much more than what many idols do (not saying much). Do you think other idols should voice their political opinion too? However, in the end, it's not about politics and it's about humanity against conflicts. What are your opinions?