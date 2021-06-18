JUST GO GET IT I wanted to do a full review on this and here I am after using it for 2 months. Yes 2 months. LOVE LOVE LOVE this face wash simple ,affordable, effective . WHAT IT IS ? Ft. @reequil Fruit AHA face wash is literally a game changer. This is a thin gel form with golden tint face wash for your preference . I liked to use it daily in morning routine. Comes in a plastic bottle with a perfect nozzle to pour the gel on hands. CLAIMS : It is soap free sulphate free foaming face wash which is derma tested, has AHA(Alpha Hydroxy acid) derived from natural fruits. WHAT DID I LIKE ? Regularly using this face wash in morning , its been 2 months not a single acne seriously not a single one. Also it is preventing my skin to get acne. I have never seen my skin so clear for consecutive 2 months. It provides mild exfoliation so i did not use any other exfoliator with this. Neither physical nor chemical. It made my skin brighter and even toned. I don't know but I like feel my skin so soft buttery and touching again and again. It is power packed with goodness of vaccinium myrtillus extracts and citrus extracts. With this I kept my skincare basic and I could notice a huge difference. Oily skin girls will love it as will other skin girls too. Why ? Because it is non drying on skin . Its super hydrating and helped my blemishes to clear away. I remember using thefaceshop serum which actually worked like this on me and now this is this. It actually works. It is good for males who get pollution, dirt build up and still want a power packed yet gentle face wash. For your reference, I'm oily skin with one or two acne coming and going . Also not to forget to mention that i did not get acne in my period days too. Its ph is 5.0 to 5.5 so it maintains the moisture balance of skin. I really hope they come out with a fragrance free version as may be senitive to some. Also if you think to purchase it Use my simple code KANIKA at reequil site during checkout for 20%off. Like just get it.. Have you tried this face wash? Do comment your thoughts. Which face wash are you liking these days? #purchased follow me on instagram @theduskybeautyblog