Re'equil oxybenzone and OMC free Sunscreen review

Price- Rs 460 for 50 g

Available in- Amazon, Nykaa, re'equil website

Type of sunscreen- this is a chemical sunscreen

Filters used- Octisalate, tris- biphenyl triazine , methoxyphenyl triazine, octocrylene

PA rating- PA+++

Pro's-

Very affordable

Waterproof

Matte finish

Non comedogenic

No white cast

Con's-

I don't find any

My experience-

This is a very good sunscreen if you especially have oily acne prone skin. This is specially designed for acne prone and sensitive skin. The texture is in lotion form due to which it feels very light and spreads well. It gives a semi matte look and not like a fully matte look for me. I have been using this for more than 3 months and I quite like it. The new packaging is in the pump form which makes this very easy to use. It doesn't not pile at all. It id quite comfortable for reapplication. The best part is it doesn't give white cast whatsoever. It didn't feel greasy or heavy even in summers. I quite like this product and I find it perfect for winter use.