Re'equil ULTRA MATTE DRY TOUCH Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ UVA

Re'equil Sunscreen is amazing. Its different from any other sunscreen I have ever used. I have a combination skin and most of the time the sunscreen irritates my skin, cause an breakouts or gives a white cast on the skin.

Here's what about Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel :

Protects the Skin from UVB, UVA & IR radiation.

No breakouts

Matte finish, no greasy skin ! You can totally wear this under makeup works as a primer.

You barely feel it on your skin its so light.

Great for sensitive skin no burning or reaction for me.

Water/Sweat Resistant.

Blends with the skin without leaving a white cast.

It's just an amazing sunscreen and I am very much satisfied in the first use itself.