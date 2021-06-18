  • facebook
Re'equil ULTRA MATTE DRY TOUCH Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ UVA

Re'equil Sunscreen is amazing. Its different from any other sunscreen I have ever used. I have a combination skin and most of the time the sunscreen irritates my skin, cause an breakouts or gives a white cast on the skin. 

Here's what about Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel :

Protects the Skin from UVB,  UVA & IR radiation. 

No breakouts

Matte finish, no greasy skin ! You can totally wear this under makeup works as a primer. 

You barely feel it on your skin its so light. 

Great for sensitive skin no burning or reaction for me. 

Water/Sweat Resistant. 

Blends with the skin without leaving a white cast. 

It's just an amazing sunscreen and I am very much satisfied in the first use itself. 

 
