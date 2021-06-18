A refreshing facial spray that pumps you up for the day!

I am absolutely in love with avene thermal spring water face mist. Products that provide great hydration and give a refreshing feeling are my favourite, and this one you guys is definitely one of those.

It is a must have especially in the scorching summer weather when you’re under the sun and want a quick hydration just spritz some and you’ll feel relaxed and refreshed in minutes.

What is Thermal Water ?

So basically the water that is derived or taken from natural springs. The minerals in thermal water appear to have antioxidant properties that some studies suggest help neutralize free radicals and enrich the skin.

Composition/Key ingredients:

• Low mineral composition

• Calcium/Magnesium bicarbonate

• Rich in Silica

• Neutral pH: 7.5

I use this throughout the day to relax and soothe my dehydrated skin.

While I’m working out I use this to calm the redness I get after those calorie burning sessions, and it works wonderfully.

It can also be used as a setting spray after your makeup and as a post-waxing spray too.

A great multi-purpose facial mist that helps in soothing, calming and relaxing your skin. I’m super obsessed with it, I finally found a great product that I can keep as an all time companion wherever I go, easy to carry and handle. It comes in 3 sizes so you can always go with mini size to test whether its suitable for your skin-type and then once you enjoy using it then go for a bigger size.

I do know its a bit on an expensive side but honestly I wouldn’t mind because it has so many benefits and uses. I will definitely recommend this product and re-purchase it.