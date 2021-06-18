Regional actors who have also ventured into Bollywood!

Diljit Dosanjh - Making his Bollywood debut in ‘Udta Punjab’ in 2016. Diljit had made his movie debut back in 2011 with the film ‘The Lion of Punjab’.

R. Madhavan - Making his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ in 2001. He had made his debut prior in 1998 with the Kannada film ‘Shanti Shanti Shanti’.

Asin - Making her Bollywood debut in ‘Ghajini’ in 2008. She had prior debuted in the Malayalam movie ‘Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka’ in 2001.

Dhanush - Making his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ in 2013. He had made his debut prior in 2002 with the film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’.

Ileana d'cruz - Making her Bollywood debut with the move ‘Barfi’ in 2012. She had made her debut prior in 2006 with the film ‘Devadasu’.