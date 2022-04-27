Is regional cinema now Indian cinema?

All the film industries in India have produced good quality films but specially Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi have produced best quality movies which won many national awards. but I find more realistic movies from the past 3 decades in Malayalam. The best part of the Malayalam industry is producing high-quality movies with a low budget (A six sigma process). Mollywood is comparable with Hollywood where you will not find any masala songs and item dance like other industry does. The only problem is the language except for malayalis, no one understands. Most of the movies are logical with no flaws in the story.