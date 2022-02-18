From Reha Chakraborty to Amrita Arora, here is all the exclusive details from Farhan and Shibani's wedding!

Farhan and Shibhani have been dating for quite some years now. The actor-director and model-singer are ready to get married tomorrow on 19th February, 2022. The couple has opted for a small private wedding which isn't tradition. The couple is said to recite their vows in front of the family. But this definitely does not stop them from celebrating the other functions which are performed in a Hindu wedding. We haven't witnessed any big celebrity as of now for the haldi function but actors like Reha Chakraborty, Amrita Arora and Anushka Dandekar were seen dancing in the haldi function.





Farhan and Shibhani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and there's no hidden fact in that.