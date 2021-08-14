Rekha To Be Replaced By Aishwarya Rai In Heeramandi Due To Past Directorial Issues?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much anticipated series Heeramandi, has been a topic of huge discussion in the industry, since the day it was announced. The latest update tells us that SLB is still struggling to finalize the female leads for the big project.

According to the sources, the part in the series which was previously finalised for Rekha will probably be given to Aishwarya Rai, due to some previous directorial issues. SLB believes that Rekha in fact has become difficult to direct over the years, and his enthusiasm to sign the legendary actress was considerably dampened by her treatment of director Abhishek Kapoor during the making of Fitoor when she had to be dropped overnight and replaced by Tabu.

Thus, in order to avoid such circumstances Sanjay will probably opt for Aishwarya Rai instead of Rekha. What do you think of this development, do you think Aishwarya in place of Rekha would do justice as the female lead in the epic series?