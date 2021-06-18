Relax and Rejuvenate with Soulflower Bath Salt – Lavender
The best way to refresh myself after a long tiring day. I simply add this bath salt to my bath water and it calms & relaxes my mind & promotes a restful, uninterrupted night's sleep.
Helps release pain & inflammation in joints & muscles.
If you have a headache, close your eyes, put a washcloth soaked in the Lavender Aroma Bath Salt water over your eyes and relax.
The smell is soothing and calming and makes me feel as if I am in a spa!
Benefits of Lavendar Bath Salt:
- Lavender is wonderful for the skin due to its antiseptic properties.
- It fights against acne and reduces inflammation.
- Great for nail and cuticle care.
- Relaxes the muscles of your feet.
- Helps you relax
Try it out and let me know in the comments below!