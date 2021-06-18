  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Relax and Rejuvenate with Soulflower Bath Salt – Lavender

The best way to refresh myself after a long tiring day. I simply add this bath salt to my bath water and it calms & relaxes my mind & promotes a restful, uninterrupted night's sleep.

 

Helps release pain & inflammation in joints & muscles.

 

If you have a headache, close your eyes, put a washcloth soaked in the Lavender Aroma Bath Salt water over your eyes and relax.

 

The smell is soothing and calming and makes me feel as if I am in a spa!

 

Benefits of Lavendar Bath Salt:

  • Lavender is wonderful for the skin due to its antiseptic properties.
  • It fights against acne and reduces inflammation.
  • Great for nail and cuticle care.
  • Relaxes the muscles of your feet.
  • Helps you relax 

 

Try it out and let me know in the comments below!
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications