Relax and Rejuvenate with Soulflower Bath Salt – Lavender

The best way to refresh myself after a long tiring day. I simply add this bath salt to my bath water and it calms & relaxes my mind & promotes a restful, uninterrupted night's sleep.

Helps release pain & inflammation in joints & muscles.

If you have a headache, close your eyes, put a washcloth soaked in the Lavender Aroma Bath Salt water over your eyes and relax.

The smell is soothing and calming and makes me feel as if I am in a spa!

Benefits of Lavendar Bath Salt:

Lavender is wonderful for the skin due to its antiseptic properties.

It fights against acne and reduces inflammation.

Great for nail and cuticle care.

Relaxes the muscles of your feet.

Helps you relax

Try it out and let me know in the comments below!