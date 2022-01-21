With the release of Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera, the year 2022 seems promising!

With Maharashtra's theatres finally opening on October 22, it's time for another round of big movie release announcements. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has taken the lead and announced when its upcoming films will be released in theatres.

Prithviraj, YRF's first historical film, will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022, Republic Day, and will be a visual spectacular. Superstar Akshay Kumar plays the legendary King Prithviraj Chauhan in the film. In this big-screen spectacle, the ethereally beautiful Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut as Prithviraj's adoring Princess Sanyogita.

On February 25, 2022, the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring superstar Ranveer Singh, will be released worldwide. Ranveer Singh will play a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a humourous family entertainer set in Gujarat.

Shamshera, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Karan Malhotra, will be released worldwide on March 18, 2022, which is Holi. In this action thriller, Ranbir is teamed with the stunning Vaani Kapoor. In this adrenaline-pumping entertainer, Ranbir will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, while Sanjay Dutt will play his cruel enemy.

We also have Bunty Aur Babli 2 releasing this year in November.

