The release of Shahid Kapoor's jersey has been postponed a few days?

Jersey, a film starring Shahid Kapoor and set to be released on December 31, 2021, in India, has been postponed due to an increase in the quantity of Covids in the country. Due to societal distancing conventions, theatres in the country are currently operating at 50% capacity, and with the mounting cases of Omicron, the limitations are tightening. The Chief Minister of Delhi has just issued a Yellow Alert in the capital city, which means theatres will be closed once more. The movie's producers announced the postponement due to the restricted measures in place.





Initially, there were many discussions about going ahead and publishing or partnering with an OTT platform for a release, according to reports. The filmmakers, on the other hand, believe Jersey deserves a theatrical release and are waiting for things to calm down. The revised release dates have not yet been published. The film's release date has been pushed back by the makers, according to an official announcement.





Do you believe that the entertainment business is suffering greatly as a result of the current crisis?