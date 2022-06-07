The remake of the 'Bhool Bhulaiya' title song has got the respect that it deserves!

Often we have come across songs, that were on our top list but the remakes of those songs were a complete flop. The audience has been disappointed with a lot of Bollywood songs which were once a hit however the remakes and remixes of these songs didn't satisfy the original feel. But Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Album by Pritam Chakraborty and Tanishk Bagchi has done complete justice to the original feel of the song, and the title track. The feel of 'Hare Ram, Hare Ram, Hare Krishna Hare Ram' is still present in the latest version and the audience is happy with Bollywood's legacy of not destroying the song.