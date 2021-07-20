Remember when Priyanka Chopra's accent was mocked by Indians and now we claim everything good she does?

Let's talk about the initial days when Priyanka Chopra went on to pursue her Hollywood dreams. There's a lot said about that, especially concerning that Bollywood collectively ousted her after the Shah Rukh Khan fiasco. That aside, for her to take such a massive step is commendable. One thing that I can recall particularly is a lot of people calling out the actress' accent. She was accused by the Indian audience of catering to the West by putting on an American accent. I don't really see the problem with it because at some level, to fit in there, shouldn't she have to adapt their way of talking?





On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was praised a lot back home when she made her Hollywood debut because she didn't change her accent. It was said that she's sticking to the Indian accent and it's a good thing.





Now that Priyanka is being talked about on a global scale and has made a name for herself, suddenly Indians have begun to claim her and have deemed her back in her position of a "desi girl." Don't you think it's unfair to have criticised her for something so trivial in the first place?





Are accents even that important?