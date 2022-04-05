Remembering the angelic beauty Divya Bharti on her death anniversary(25th February 1974-5th April 1993).

It's Bollywood actress Divya Bharti's death anniversary today. She started her career at 16 in Bollywood, and her dialogue 'maar dalugi' from 'Deewana' made her a crazy among fans.

Within 3 years she signed and worked in 21 films in which 13 were in Bollywood. Sadly, on April 5 1993, Bollywood and her fans were shocked as she to fell to death from a five-storey building near Tulsi Apartment in Versova, Mumbai. Even today, her death is a mystery. But, she left behind a lovable smile, wonderful acting and dancing skills.

Let's revisit some of the popular songs picturised on Divya;

1. Saat Samundar Paar -This song was from the film, Vishwatma. In this hit track, Divya Bharti was showing off her moves in a gold shimmery dress and made everyone go gaga over it. The song was crooned by Sadhana Sargam.

2.Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar -This song was from the film Deewana. In this song, the romantic chemistry between Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti was seen and it made everyone fall for them. The song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and the lyrics of the song was penned by Sameer.

3. Tujhe Na Dekhun Toh Chain -This song was from the film Rang and in this Divya Bharti and Kamal Sadanah were seen romancing on-screen. This song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

4. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi- This song is also from the film Deewana. In this song, Shah Rukh Khan and Divya were looking amazing together. The song was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod.

5.Teri Umeed Tera Intezar Karte Hai-It wouldn't be wrong to say that the songs of the film Deewana film live in our heart rent-free. In this song, Divya and Rishi Kapoor were seen expressing their love in the most romantic way. The song was crooned by Sadhana Sargam and Kumar Sanu.

Which is your favorite song of Divya ?

She may have left for heavenly abode at a young of 19, but her innocence and angelic face will forever linger in our heart. Hope you are at a better place now, Angel!