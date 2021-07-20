Remembering Linkin Park Chester on his Death Anniversary

Chester Bennington was the most celebrated and loved soul in the world. He was the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, and fans adored his friendship with Mike Shinoda.

Chester's voice comforted and gave hope to millions of fans around the world. Even in his death, he taught his fans to be more compassionate and be aware of mental illnesses and people dealing with them.





Chester is my forever idol and as they said in their song In the END, "Time is a Valuable thing, Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings", I will try to live my life as much as happy that I can be.





Always missing you.





"This is not the end, this is not the beginning

Just a voice like a riot rocking every revision

But you listen to the tone and the violent rhythm

And though the words sound steady,

something's empty within'em"





The emptiness is your presence.

rest in peace Chester







