Remembering Rishiji on his death anniversary !!!

Rishi Kapoor will always be Bollywood's 'Chintu'. The evergreen heartthrob who amazed everyone with his exceptional performances passed away on April 30, 2020. Let's take a look at a few lesser known facts about the veteran actor.

Rishi Kapoor was only 3 years old when he first appeared in the movie, Shree 420, in the song "Pyaar Hua, iqraar Hua", which starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt. He was seen walking along with two other kids in the movie. To which he mentioned, he was bribed with chocolates to play the role in the movie.

He then starred as young Raju in Raj Kapoor's iconic Mera Naam Joker. He also won a National Award for Best Child Artist for his role.

Rishi Kapoor was the original chocolate boy of Bollywood. He was the only actor who Bollywood and fans gave this lovely title.

Rishi Kapoor also had a Nigerian nickname. He was called 'Mace', which means woman because he often dressed as a woman in many of his movies.. Apart from that, he was popularly called Chintu.

Most of his notable performances were the ones where he was cast opposite his wife, Neetu Singh. The duo has done many successful films, and their Jodi was super hit.

In one of the scenes of Amar Akbar Anthony, Rishi mistakenly called Neetu Singh by her real name. The mistake was not corrected, and it can still be seen in the movie.

The role of the obsessive antagonist in Yash Chopra's Darr was initially offered to Rishi. However, the actor did not wish to play a baddie at the time. He was then offered Sunny Deol's role, but he rejected that too. Rishi then suggested his "smart and capable" Deewana co-star Shah Rukh Khan for the role. And, that's how SRK got the iconic role.

Rishi Kapoor once revealed that he once bought a Best Actor Award for Rs 30,000, the year Bobby released.

In the year 2016, the actor was awarded the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award. In the year 2017, the actor won the Filmfare award and Screen Award for the same movie "Kapoor & Sons" as "Best Supporting Actor". He also won the Zee Cine Award in 2011 for The Best Lifetime Jodi Award with his wife Neetu Singh.

In the year 2018, he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and was taking treatment in the US. After his successful treatment which went on for 11 months, he returned back to India on 26th September 2019. On 29th April 2020, he was admitted to the hospital again due to difficulty in breathing. He was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation hospital, where he took his last breath and passed away on 30th April 2020. The much-loved actor left for heavenly abode..