Remembering some of Sridevi's iconic movies on her death anniversary

Sridevi was one of the biggest stars in the country. She passed away in 2018. The whole country was in shock when the news was announced. It was one of the darkest day in Bollywood. People didn't only love her movie but were a fan of her personality. The actress has played some very powerful and iconic roles during her time. Here is a list of some iconic movies of Sridevi:

Sigappu Rojakkal ChaalBaaz Devaraagam English Vinglish Mom Chandni





Which movie did you enjoy of Sridevi?