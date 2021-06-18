Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, let's rewatch my 3 favourite movies

Today marks the 1st year of Sushant Singh Rajput's death centenary. It's been one year that he is gone from the industry and this world and today we need to celebrate him more. From a great dancer to a very subtle, heart-warming actor he has given us many films. Remembering him, let's rewatch a few of his films. Here's my favourite list of movies, what are yours let us know in the comments.

Kai Po Che:

Kai Po Che is a film based on Chetan Bhagat's '3 Mistakes of My Life' where it showed different layers of society and a beautiful friendship. Sushant debuted in Bollywood with this film.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story:

This is one of my favourite movies of Sushant's. It is a biopic on former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his life journey. Sushant showed brilliant growth in his acting and it's worth watching.

Chhichhore:

It's my most favourite one. This is film is a family drama and shows a beautiful bond between friends. He made me laugh with laughter and made me cry with his tears. I felt like I was connected to the film. If you haven't watched this, you should.

These are my favourites, what about you?