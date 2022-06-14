Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Top 5 movies of the late actor that made him immortal

Sushant Singh Rajput is an actor who has carved his name in the hearts of both small and large screen audiences with magnificent performances that will be remembered for many years to come. The late actor left this world at a young age, but his fans remember him for the strong characters he played in his films, despite his brief career. He had no Bollywood connections when he entered the film industry. Nonetheless, he made a name for himself. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the highly praised actor's best work.





1. Kai Po Che

Sushant decided to make his Bollywood debut in 'Kai Po Che!,' which also starred Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel "3 Mistakes of My Life," and it followed the lives of three best friends as they navigated life.





2. M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story

The Neeraj Pandey-directed biopic on the popular cricketer was Sushant's most pivotal role in a seven-year-long film career, and it also proved to be his biggest hit. Sushant was exceptional in every scene, brilliantly portraying the captain's fragile and sensitive side and even getting the accent just right.





3. Kedarnath

This romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor starred debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sushant. Based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that devastated the region, 'Kedarnath' also explored inter-faith love and marriage between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin woman and a Muslim man who both worked in the same area.





4. Chhichhore

This became Sushant's final film that was released in theatres while he was still alive. 'Chhichhore,' which had set the box office on fire, was ironically an ode to the concept of living life to the fullest and not giving up in the face of adversity.





5. Dil Bechara

This movie was a moving adaptation of Jonh Green's novel 'The Fault in Our Stars,' made viewers cry and received critical acclaim. Sushant's final film, 'Dil Bechara,' which was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar after his death, also starred Sanjana Sanghi and was directed by Mukesh Chhabra.