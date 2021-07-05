Removing Your Makeup Can Be Night Mare Sometimes

Removing your makeup is a task for every girl. When you are coming back from a wedding or party, removing makeup is one thing that you cannot miss. The most difficult part of removing makeup is eye makeup. And, if you run out of your makeup remover then, here are some products that will be easily available at your home.

Use A Moisturiser - You can use any cream or a moisturizer that is easily available at your home. Take a cotton pad and few drops of moisturizer. Swipe gently on the face and eye area to avoid irritation.

Use A Baby Oil – Another way to remove makeup is to use baby oil. Use a cotton ball and apply few drops of baby oil. Wipe very gently on the face.

Use A Petroleum Jelly – This is a very easy way to remove your makeup. It helps to dissolve your makeup and is safe to use in an under-eye area.

Use Oil - Yes, oil can also be used to remove your makeup. You can use almond oil, coconut oil, olive oil, or any other oil that is available at your home. Take a few drops of oil on a cotton ball and gently rub them on the lips and near the eye area.

Have you ever run out of makeup remover? Which remedy have you used to remove your makeup?